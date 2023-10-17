Putin's response to question on Ukraine ceasefire not encouraging — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, October 17. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin's answer to a question about the possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine, which was raised during their meeting in Beijing, cannot be considered encouraging.

"Today, everyone in Europe is asking one question: will there be a ceasefire in Ukraine? For us Hungarians and for the whole of Europe, the most important thing would be an end to the influx of refugees, sanctions and fighting in our neighborhood. The answer I received from the president of Russia was not reassuring at least," Orban said in a video posted on his X (formerly Twitter).

Putin said in an interview with the China Media Group earlier that Russia is ready to negotiate and settle the conflict in Ukraine by peaceful means, but Kiev must show a willingness to negotiate.