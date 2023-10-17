Pakistan's acting PM calls Russia major player in region

BEIJING, October 17. /TASS/. Russia is among the key players in the South Asian region, Pakistan's Acting Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, where the leaders are attending the third Belt and Road Forum.

"Russia is one of the most important players in our region. We appreciate its contribution in the cultural and energy spheres, we see its defense and security potential," Kakar said.

"Our countries have a lot in common as far as cultural values go. This is because Orthodox Christianity stands for those values that we believe in as well, although they may not be as popular outside the region," the prime minister emphasized. "We Pakistanis are Asians at heart and we feel a closeness to Russia," the politician said, recalling that Russia is located both in Europe and Asia.