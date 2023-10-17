US secretly delivers shipment of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine — report

NEW YORK, October 17. /TASS/. A small amount of US-made ATACMS long-range missiles were secretly transported to Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported citing its sources.

According to the sources, should this weapon be used, it will increase the potential and operational capabilities of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The US has repeatedly stated that a handover of ATACMS missiles to Ukrainian forces would be impossible. In July, 2022, soon after the announcement of shipment of M142 HIMARS MLRS systems to Kiev, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that there are certain things that US President Joe Biden considers off the table, including the ATACMS long-range missiles.

According to La Repubblica, Washington was concerned over Kiev’s non-negotiated actions, including assassination attempts against Russian politicians and terror attacks against the Crimean Bridge.

However, by the end of 2022, the US’ position started to change. The Times reported that the Pentagon "silently approved" Ukraine’s more decisive and aggressive attempts to carry out strikes at Russian territory using explosives-rigged drones, including the Soviet-made Tu-141 drones as improvised cruise missiles. In February 2023, the media reported that the US provided another package of military aid to Kiev, which included GLSDB munitions with a range of about 150 km, but the US denied Ukraine the ATACMS missiles, citing small own stockpile. Meanwhile, this spring, the UK provided Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine with a range of about 250 km.

Another spike of discussions about the potential handover of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine started in September, when ABC reported that the US considers including this missiles in the new package of military aid for Kiev.

"They are coming," an unnamed US official said, according to ABC.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported citing its sources that the US Administration is close to ship ATACMS missiles with cluster payload to Ukraine. However, on September 21, Jake Sullivan announced that US President Joe Biden decided to deny Kiev long-range missiles for a time being.