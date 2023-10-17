Yerevan ready to exchange prisoners with Baku on 'all-for-all' basis, Armenian PM says

STRASBOURG, October 17. /TASS/. Armenia is ready to exchange prisoners with Azerbaijan on an "all for all" basis, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"We are likewise ready to release all captives, arrested and detained persons on an "all for all" basis, and we are also ready to cooperate closely to determine the whereabouts of missing persons. As of today, 1,016 Armenian citizens have been reported missing. We are ready to cooperate on the issue of demining. I would like to emphasize that in 2021 Armenia received from Nagorno-Karabakh and handed over to Azerbaijan all the maps of minefields at the disposal of the Armenian side. We did this without any preconditions, as an expression of goodwill, but, unfortunately, Azerbaijan perceived this not as a step towards peace, but as an opportunity to double down on its aggressive rhetoric towards Armenia," he said, speaking at a European Parliament session.

The Armenian authorities say that despite the trilateral declaration of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh dated November 9, 2020, Azerbaijan continues to hold dozens of prisoners of war, as well as civilians and military personnel arrested on the Armenian border and in Nagorno-Karabakh. Among those being held are former presidents and other high-ranking officials of the unrecognized republic.