Russian envoy highlights need to open humanitarian corridors in Middle East conflict zone

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia deems it necessary to call a ceasefire and open humanitarian corridors for civilians as soon as possible in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov told a press conference.

"We believe that the key thing now, no matter how hard and difficult it may be, is to call a ceasefire and open humanitarian corridors as soon as possible," he said.

"It is necessary to stop the violence and bloodshed, exercise restraint, dial down the emotions. It is necessary in order to save all those who have found themselves in this dangerous situation, including in order to free the hostages that are [being held] in Gaza," the diplomat added.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7 after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israel from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described the attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. Israel has announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. More than 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and over 11,200 have suffered wounds; in Israel, the death toll has reached up to 1,500 and more than 4,200 people have been wounded.