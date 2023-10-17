Iran’s involvement in Israeli-Palestinian conflict is ‘imaginable,’ foreign minister says

DUBAI, October 17. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said it is "imaginable" that his country could get involved in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

"Any option is imaginable," he said, when asked if Iran could step in the conflict. "No one can stand on the sidelines" watching Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip, he said.

According to the minister, "other fronts will open up" in the conflict area if Israel "continues to commit war crimes." Abdollahian rejected accusations that Iran was involvement in the Hamas’ recent attack on Israel.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas regards the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and has started delivering strikes on that area and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. More than 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and more than 11,200 wounded. Also, up to 1,500 Israelis have been killed and almost 4,000 wounded.