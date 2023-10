CAIRO, October 17. /TASS/. Talking of the possibility of a truce between the Israeli and Palestinian sides in the Gaza Strip would be premature, a representative of the Israeli Foreign Ministry told the Al Hadath TV channel.

"It is too early to talk about a truce [with the Palestinians] in the Gaza Strip," he noted. "We [Israeli authorities] cannot talk about a truce, since rocket fire continues and we are not informed about the fate of the people kidnapped by radicals," the diplomat explained.