Some 1,200 people may be trapped under rubble in Gaza — Palestinian health ministry

CAIRO, October 16. /TASS/. At least 1,200 people may be under the rubble of the buildings that collapsed during Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Ministry of Health spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra reported.

"The Palestinian authorities have registered about 1,000 inquiries regarding people missing under the rubble of buildings in Gaza," said al-Qudra, as quoted on the ministry’s page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as an extremist organization). About 500 of the inquiries are for children.

"We hope that most of them are still alive," he said.