Georgian lawmakers to vote on president's impeachment this week — speaker

TBILISI, October 16. /TASS/. Georgia’s parliament will vote on President Salome Zourabichvili’s impeachment some time this week, Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said.

"The parliament has two weeks to consider the issue and vote. Since we have a session this week and no session next week, it would be prudent for us to discuss the issue and vote on it this week," he said at a meeting of the Parliament Bureau.

Earlier, Georgia’s Constitutional Court came to the conclusion that Zourabichvili had violated the Constitution by taking work trips to European countries without the government’s permission.

In early September, Zourabichvili visited Berlin, Brussels and Paris, holding several high-level meetings. It was revealed later that the Georgian government had not authorized her to do so. Consequently, the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia ruling party accused the president of violating the Constitution and launched impeachment proceedings. Zourabichvili will be impeached if 100 out of 150 lawmakers support the move. The ruling party has 84 seats in parliament.