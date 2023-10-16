US must be held accountable for Israel's crimes — Iranian Foreign Ministry

DUBAI, October 16. /TASS/. A senior Iranian official has said his country is adamant the United States must be brought to justice for supporting Israel, which is committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

"The US government should be brought to justice for the crimes of the Zionist regime. The US authorities have supported this regime with all their might," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kaanani Chafi told a news conference in Tehran.

"Sending a fleet to the region makes no sense other than unilateral support for the oppressor. Any party that supports this regime bears and must bear the same international responsibility," the Fars News Agency quotes Kanaani Chafi as saying.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman slammed Israel's actions in Gaza as war crimes.

"This regime is cutting off water supply and impeding the delivery of medicines and medical equipment. These measures will evoke the Palestinian people’s response," he added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, when Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and carried out strikes on targets inside Lebanon and Syria. Hostilities are in progress on the West Bank.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir-Abdollahian said at a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha that if Israel continued to pound Gaza and its civilians, the conflict could widen. He later said in an interview with the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera that Iran had warned the Jewish state through mediators against further shellings of the Palestinian enclave.