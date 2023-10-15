Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip exceeds 2,700, over 10,000 injured

CAIRO, October 15. /TASS/. The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli strikes at the Gaza Strip has exceeded 2,700 people, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, adding that a total of 10,800 people were injured.

"A total of 2,726 killed and 10,800 injured by the continued Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip," the Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

The Gaza Health Ministry called on the international community to send medical brigades of all specializations to the enclave to save lives of the injured. The Ministry asks to send medics to medical facilities, where medical personnel died during strikes.

Earlier, the civil protection service reported that over 1,000 people are considered missing after building collapsed as a result of Israeli strikes at the Gaza Strip.

According to the United Nations, over 1,300 buildings containing over 5,500 residences were destroyed in the Gaza Strip, with 3,700 more buildings badly damaged.