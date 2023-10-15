US sees risk of escalation of Middle Eastern conflict in northern Israel

NEW YORK, October 15. /TASS/. The US Administration sees a real risk of escalation of the Middle Eastern conflict at the northern border of Israel, and calls on all states and groups not to interfered, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in an interview for ABC.

"We see a real risk of escalation on the northern border and that is why President Biden has been so clear and so forceful in saying that no state and no group should seek to exploit the situation to their advantage or should escalate the conflict," Sullivan said.