Israel hitting targets in Lebanon in response to attack on IDF post

TEL AVIV, October 15. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it is striking Lebanon in response to anti-tank missile attacks on an IDF post in the town of Shtula on the Lebanese border.

"Following the initial report of firing at the settlement of Shtula, the IDF is now attacking the origin of the fire in Lebanon with artillery. Also, additional anti-tank missiles were fired at an IDF military post on the Lebanese border. In response, the IDF is currently conducting strikes on Lebanon territory," the IDF said in a statement.