MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Poland has started voting to elect the parliament as the country’s polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Almost 30 million Poles are eligible to cast a ballot as the country is choosing 460 lawmakers for the lower house and 100 lawmakers for the upper house.

Voting is set to wrap up at 9 p.m. News media will then be allowed to publish exist polls, while official results are scheduled to be announced on October 17.