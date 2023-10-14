Over 120 civilians being held captive by Hamas, Israeli army says

TEL AVIV, October 14. /TASS/. More than 120 civilians are being held captive by the Hamas movement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on X (formerly Twitter).

"As of this time, the IDF has confirmed that over 120 civilians are being held captive in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization," the post reads.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. As many as 1,900 Palestinians have been killed and some 7,000 have suffered wounds; in Israel, the death toll stands at about 1,500 and nearly 4,000 people have been wounded.