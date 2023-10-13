Qatar's prime minister comes out against collective punishment

DUBAI, October 13. /TASS/. Qatar condemns violence in any form and considers the policy of collective punishment inadmissible, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Doha.

"During our conversation, I pointed out Qatar's firm position which rejects any form of violence committed against civilians. I emphasize that the killing of innocent civilians, especially women and children, as well as the policy of collective punishment is unacceptable under any pretext," the prime minister said following the talks on the escalating Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank. More than 1,800 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 others injured. In Israel, at least 1,500 people have lost their lives and almost 4,000 have been wounded.