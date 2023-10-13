{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Qatar's prime minister comes out against collective punishment

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory

DUBAI, October 13. /TASS/. Qatar condemns violence in any form and considers the policy of collective punishment inadmissible, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Doha.

"During our conversation, I pointed out Qatar's firm position which rejects any form of violence committed against civilians. I emphasize that the killing of innocent civilians, especially women and children, as well as the policy of collective punishment is unacceptable under any pretext," the prime minister said following the talks on the escalating Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank. More than 1,800 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 others injured. In Israel, at least 1,500 people have lost their lives and almost 4,000 have been wounded.

Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Qatar seeks to open humanitarian corridor for refugees from Gaza Strip — Qatari PM
The prime minister is ensuring an immediate ceasefire, the safety of civilians and the release of hostages
At least 25 killed when Israeli bomb hits house in Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza — TV
Dozens more people were injured, Al Jazeera reported
Kremlin spokesman says Defense Ministry knows if Ukrainian offensive is over
Earlier, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said that the Russian army had already launched active combat operations along the entire frontline several days ago and that the Ukrainian "counter-offensive" could be considered finished
Putin says Russian special operation didn’t start war in Ukraine, but aims to stop it
According to the head of state, the reason for the conflict in Ukraine lies, among other things, in the fact that a narrow group of countries does not want to part with their diminishing status of a hegemon
Putin states changes in Russia’s economic structure not seen for long
"The oil and gas sector accounts for 3% of the growth structure and industrial production accounts for 43%," the Russian president said, adding that most of "what was previously purchased in wholesale numbers abroad is starting to be produced in the Russian Federation"
Kremlin still mum on potential end-date for Russia’s ongoing special military operation
Dmitry Peskov was asked to comment on a 2019 remark by Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the now deceased founder and perennial leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, who prophesied that a major conflict would erupt in the Middle East by 2024 and that "everybody would simply forget all about Ukraine"
Russia anticipates opening borders with North Korea — Russian MFA
Director of the First Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Georgy Zinovyev said that the political will on both sides for this "certainly exists"
Air raid alert called off in Sevastopol
Maritime and inland transport services were suspended for the duration of the alert
Israeli military reports carrying out raids in Gaza, first time since October 7
The Israeli military reported the Israeli Air Force "continued to conduct strikes on Hamas terrorist sites in the Gaza Strip as well as anti-tank rocket launchers immediately after Israel was attacked with them"
African countries offer to lift sanctions against Russian athletes — IOC chief Bach
The IOC was asked that Russians and Belarusians be given the opportunity to compete under national flags, with anthems and other symbols of national identity
Russia hopes for fair assessment from OPCW on new data on incidents in Ukraine
On October 6, Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW, Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin met with OPCW Director General Fernando Arias and presented him with evidence of the use of banned substances by Ukrainian nationalists
Airlines carry over 3,000 passengers on flights between Russia and Israel since October 9
"Since October 9, Russia’s Azimut and Red Wings airlines along with Israel’s El Al have carried more than 2,300 people on regular direct flights from Israel to Russia," the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport said
Turkey’s Erdogan issues orders sending first humanitarian aid to Gaza
The humanitarian aid will reportedly be delivered via the Rafah crossing point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip
Hamas military wing announces it attacked IDF’s northern command with rocket strike
The IDF reported that one rocket fired from the Gaza Strip was intercepted over the country’s north
Identification of some victims in Israel difficult, they were burned alive, envoy says
"Right now, DNA tests for the killed are underway," he said
At least 64 hostages taken by HAMAS to Gaza after raids in Israel — WP
According to the publication, 49 of them are civilians, including 9 children
Russian forces eliminate 170 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day
Ukraine’s losses in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 200 personnel killed and wounded, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles and a D-20 howitzer
Israel faces five-front war if conflict escalates — media
"This natural pressure would be further exacerbated if Israel invaded the Gaza Strip and tried to destroy Hamas, regardless of whether this is even possible," the researchers said
Russian Cabinet sets currency sales volume for exporters from October 16
Russian exporters are obliged to credit at their accounts with Russian banks at least 80% of total foreign currency received and sell in the domestic market of the country at least 90% of currency revenues credited at their accounts
Week after Hamas attack, Israel continues to identify hundreds of dead bodies
According to the latest figures, nearly 1,300 Israelis have been killed and more than 3,000 injured
Thousands of Hamas radicals infiltrated Israel from Gaza Strip — defense minister
Yoav Gallant stressed that, in the wake of the recent developments, Israel is full of resolve to eradicate Hamas
Putin says Armenia ‘not going anywhere’ from CIS
The Russian president pointed out that the discussion at today's summit was "very lively" and many "documents of mutual interest" were signed
EU sanctions on Russia’s Megafon won’t harm business, telecom provider says
Megafon said the latest restrictions don’t affect telecom services, including roaming services
Nearly 30-40% of all wounded by Israeli strikes on Gaza are children — surgeon
Palestinian Health Ministry Spokesman Ashraf Qudra said on Thursday that the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip was on the verge of collapse due to Israeli strikes on the enclave
Venezuelan leader slams West for ignoring how Kiev-bound weapons turn up on black market
"A reign of absolute corruption has begun in Ukraine, where the trafficking of weapons of all kinds has been going on since Zelensky [took office as president]," Nicolas Maduro stressed
US shale oil production stagnating — Novak
Production level in the shale industry observed over the last 10-15 years has reached the plateau, the official said
Russia to start gas supplies to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan in October — Putin
"We will supply 3 billion cubic meters each, and later we can increase it," the Russian head of state specified
Russian athletes vying for 2024 Olympics must not be linked to ROC — IOC chief Bach
Thomas Bach that the IOC reserved the right to decide whether to let athletes with Russian passports compete as neutrals in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games
Russia urges US ‘not to fish in troubled waters’ — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that the potential for further destabilization amid the escalating Palestinian-Israeli conflict was "enormous"
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Russia’s annual inflation reaches 6% in September — Bank of Russia
Annual inflation will continue to rise in the coming months, according to the regulator's forecast
World will have to 'clean up mess' created by US around Middle East conflict — diplomat
Tensions in the Middle East have escalated again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip
CIS remains effective despite non-participation of some member states — Putin
"The CIS remains a reliable and undoubtedly demanded and effective format of cooperation, within the framework of which the member states build relations exclusively on the principles of partnership, mutual benefit and consideration of each other's interests," the Russian leader stressed
Palestinian ambassador to Russia points to difference between Palestine, Hamas
Abdel Hafiz Nofal emphasized he was against the killing of civilians personally and as an ambassador
Saudi Arabia suspends talks on normalization of relations with Israel — media
According to one of the sources, Washington demanded this week that Riyadh issue a condemnation of Hamas' actions, but Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud refused
Children's hospital in Gaza hit with white phosphorus — health ministry
Earlier, Human Rights Watch, an international rights organization, accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions during its military operations in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip
Baku, Yerevan been close to agreement on Karabakh, discussed referendum — Putin
The Russian President stressed that the Armenian leadership had closed the Karabakh issue in Prague in 2022 and agreed that it was a part of Azerbaijan
West provokes Russia’s possible walkout from CTBT — senator
Viktor Bondarev added that Russia's forced response to actions by the unfriendly West included the successful testing of the Burevestnik intercontinental cruise missile, the deployment of the Sarmat missile system and the Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic missile
Russia’s position on NPT remains unchanged, says senior diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Moscow’s adversaries have been seeking to put Ukraine to the forefront of the agenda of the next NPT Review Conference for which arrangements are currently underway
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of using white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon
HRW underscores that it creates increased risks for the civilian population and runs counter to the international humanitarian law
MI6 ex-head says ground operation against HAMAS to become Israel’s mistake
This could turn out to be a failure for the Israeli authorities, says former head of the British Foreign Intelligence Service Alex Younger
Russia ready to facilitate signing of Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty, Putin affirms
"In particular, we also agree with the [possibility of] organizing negotiations in Moscow, if necessary, in any format," the Russian leader added
Qatar to fulfill obligations regarding unblocked Iranian assets — Prime Minister
According to The Washington Post, US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adewale Adeyemo told Democrat lawmakers that US officials and the government of Qatar agreed not to provide Iran with access to the $6 billion bank account for humanitarian aid in the light of the HAMAS attack on Israel
Doctors in Belgorod stabilize condition of Russian journalist, his wife
Akifi is hooked up to a ventilator in intensive care, while his wife's condition is assessed as stable
Press review: US hoping to cool down Mideast and Borrell brings Brussels’ brief to Beijing
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 13th
Putin says Moldova losing its identity
The president said the desire to preserve one's identity is everyone's choice
Turkey continues interaction with Russia on grain supplies to Africa — Erdogan
Presidents of Russia and Turkey discussed on September 4 the issue of organizing deliveries of one million metric tons of grain at a preferential price to Turkey for further shipments to African countries
Yamal-Europe gas pipeline closed on Poland’s initiative — Putin
The head of state noted that the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline was a strong and high-capacity route
Russia delivers eight multiple-launch strikes at Ukrainian military sites over week
Russian forces repelled 17 Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding more than 1,580 enemy troops over the past week
First consolidated cargo from Moscow Region shipped to the UAE
According to the press service, the container was formed from products of exporting companies in the Moscow Region from the small and medium enterprises segment
Israel knows Hamas will not listen to Abbas — ambassador to Russia
"The only possible thing he can do is maybe prevent escalation in the West Bank," he said
London to coordinate support to Israel with partners in coming hours — premier
Earlier, the head of the British government said that Israel has every right to defend itself after Saturday's attacks
United Russia candidate leading in Krasnoyarsk mayoral election – exit polls
United Russia candidate Edham Akbulatov is leading in the Krasnoyarsk mayoral election, judging by exit poll results
Hamas says 13 hostages, including foreigners, killed following Israeli shelling of Gaza
Earlier, the media said that Hamas had brought to Gaza at least 64 people taken hostage during operations in Israel
Israeli army hits ten Hamas targets, including intelligence headquarters
The targets were located in multistory buildings used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip
Assailant kills teacher at school in northern France, injures some others — report
According to the media, the attacker is 20 years old and a former student of the school
US keeps destroying rules and principles of multilateral trade — Russian ambassador
According to Anatoly Antonov, Russia "has long understood that statements about a free market are just an empty sound for Washington"
Russia clamping down on flights from Egypt after unidentified disease outbreak
Dengue fever cannot be caught from being close to an infected person, it can be contracted only from the bite of an infected mosquito, the watchdog noted
IAEA chief hails Bangladesh as 'success story' in nuclear power
Rafael Grossi pointed out that the Rooppur NPP project would help Bangladesh become an economically developed country by 2041
Netanyahu to leave his post after conflict with Hamas, Hersh's source in Israel says
According to Hersh, "the attack by Hamas was a direct result" of Netanyahu's decision to allow the traditional Jewish holiday of Sukkot to be celebrated in the West Bank, despite protests from the military leadership
US one-sided stance led Palestinian-Israeli conflict settlement to deadlock — Putin
The Russian president added that the United States resorted to far-fetched pretexts to stall the work of the Middle East Quartet
Defense firm delivers latest minelaying vehicles to Russian troops
According to Rostec, the explosives can self-destruct or deactivate at the designated time, which ensures safe and quick mine clearance after the end of combat operations
Iran sees possibility of opening other anti-Israeli fronts — minister
Foreign Minister of the Republic Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that Israel and its allies will bear responsibility for the consequences of their attack on the people of Palestine
Israel has right to defend itself, but independent Palestine must be created — Putin
"The negotiations’ goal should be the implementation of the United Nations' two-state formula, which implies the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital," the Russian leader stated
Hamas military wing reports rocket attack on Tel Aviv
Earlier, the Israeli army's press office reported alerts in central areas of the country, including Tel Aviv and its environs
Group of Arab nations within UN to demand that Guterres takes measures on Gaza situation
"We are going to meet with the Secretary General after the UN Security Council meeting and to ask him to use all his powers and moral authority," he said
Ukrainian forces redeploy reserves to Avdeyevka — military expert
According to Yan Gagin, this will not affect the hottest parts of the front
Russia has almost found alternative to European gas market — Putin
Europe is not coping with the situation without Russian gas and is even short of physical volumes of this resource, the Russian President noted
Russia sends signal to US by revoking CTBT ratification — deputy foreign minister
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that Russia was not revoking its signature to the treaty
No emotion should prevail in discussions on Russia’s exit from OPCW — envoy
Shulgin recalled that Russia was one of the originators of the OPCW, which continues to play a leading part in preventing the emergence of new weapons of mass destruction
Israel does not negotiate with HAMAS — envoy
"We are not talking about negotiations," he said
Death toll in Israel’s attacks on Gaza rises to 1,537 — health ministry
Another 6,612 were injured
Hamas channel in Telegram need not be closed, Durov says
According to the Telegram founder, earlier this week, Hamas used the messenger to warn civilians in Ashkelon to leave the area ahead of their missile strikes
West uses conflict in Ukraine to build up arsenals — Russian UN envoy
Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya pointed out that Ukraine has "firmly established itself as a testing ground for Western vehicles and technologies"
Russian ambassador sees no prospects for settling Israeli-Palestinian crisis soon
Anatoly Viktorov stressed that "the escalation is unprecedented"
US Navy’s aircraft carrier arrives in eastern part of Mediterranean
"The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group arrives in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea in order to deter any actor seeking to escalate the situation or widen this war," CENTCOM said in a statement
Russian forces carry out humanitarian operation in Syria — Defense Ministry
A total of 2.7 tons of food were distributed among civilians in need
US dislikes Russia’s cooperation with Latin America — Russian MFA
Sergey Ryabkov has added that Moscow is expanding the platforms of interaction with Latin America and the Caribbean
Russia intends to develop cooperation between CIS and friendly countries — Putin
The Russian leader also noted that Moscow "would propose to think together about how to more effectively ensure the integration of integration processes in the CIS space"
Absent CIS members, danger of ground operation in Gaza: what Putin said in Bishkek
The Russian leader warned against a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, expressed readiness to mediate in the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and pointed out that the CIS remains a valuable and effective platform
Fuel shortage in EU is linked to Russian oil price ceiling — Novak
According to the deputy prime minister, sales of Russian oil to friendly countries continue, it is being sold above the ceiling
Acute Israeli-Palestinian confrontation expected on October 13 — diplomat
Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl noted that "a large number of demonstrations are scheduled for this day"
IOC greenlights five new sports for 2028 Olympic program in US
"Baseball/softball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse and squash are the five sports submitted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s Executive Board (EB) to the upcoming IOC Session as additional sports for the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028," the statement reads
