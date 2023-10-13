Qatar to fulfill obligations regarding unblocked Iranian assets — Prime Minister

DUBAI, October 13. /TASS/. Qatar remains adherent to its obligations regarding the Iranian assets stored there, which Washington unblocked within its prisoner exchange agreement with Tehran, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affair Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said.

"Qatar remains committed to the agreement, it will fulfill its obligations and has no intention to take any action without consultations with our partners," the Prime Minister said during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Doha.

According to The Washington Post, US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adewale Adeyemo told Democrat lawmakers that US officials and the government of Qatar agreed not to provide Iran with access to the $6 billion bank account for humanitarian aid in the light of the HAMAS attack on Israel. According to the report, Adeyemo assured the House Dems that these funds "are not going anywhere" in the nearest future. The report noted that, previously, US lawmakers demanded that US President Joe Biden prevented these funds from being used by Tehran.