CAIRO, October 13. /TASS/. Over 1,900 Palestinians have been killed and 7,696 more wounded in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

"As a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, the death toll has risen to 1,990, including 614 children and 370 women, and 7,696 more people suffered wounds," the ministry said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.