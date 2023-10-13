Russian forces carry out humanitarian operation in Syria — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria conducted a humanitarian operation in the past day to deliver 2.7 tons of food, the Center’s deputy chief, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, said.

"In the past 24 hours, officers of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties conducted a humanitarian operation in Yaqid al’Adas in Aleppo province. A total of 2.7 tons of food were distributed among civilians in need," he said.

According to Kulit, the US-led coalition’s aircraft and drones violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, six times over the past 24 hours. He added that three violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with drone flights, which were not agreed with the Russian side, were also reported.

Kulit said that nine incidents of fire opened by Jabhat al-Nusra and the Turkistan Islamic Party (both are banned in Russia) against the Syrian government forces’ positions were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the past 24 hours.