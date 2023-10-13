Arms flow to Ukraine shatters hope for ceasefire — Chinese diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, October 13. /TASS/. The constant flow of weapons to Ukraine shatters all hopes for a ceasefire and a stop to the conflict, Geng Shuang, China's deputy envoy to the UN, has said.

"The situation remains tense. Large quantities of weapons and ammunition continue to arrive on the battlefield. These weapons are becoming increasingly deadly, which ruins any hope for a ceasefire and has made an end to the conflict an even more remote possibility," Geng said at a meeting on Western arms supplies to Kiev convened at Russia's initiative.

He underscored the importance of a dialogue and negotiations "which is the way to restore peace" in Ukraine.

"China will continue to stand on the side of peace, on the side of a dialogue, and to strengthen the dialog with all sides and to play a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the Ukrainian issue," he added.

As China’s ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said earlier, Beijing believes that a ceasefire and a stop to all arms supplies were necessary to settle the Ukrainian conflict.

Russia has repeatedly explained its position on the conflict in Ukraine at different levels. As Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted earlier, Moscow had always been and remained open to a diplomatic solution to the crisis and was ready to respond to really serious proposals, while the Kiev regime had interrupted and banned negotiations with Russia.