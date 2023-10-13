Hungary satisfied with current gas contract with Russia — Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Hungary is satisfied with the current gas contract with Russia, it can receive additional volumes of gas from other sources, the country's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters about this on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week.

When asked by TASS whether Hungary is discussing increasing gas supplies with Russia, he replied: "In fact, our contract is satisfactory. Under our long-term contract we receive 4.5 billion cubic meters [of gas per year]."

According to Szijjarto, Hungary can receive additional volumes of gas from the LNG terminal and through other alternative routes.

Hungary still receives the bulk of its gas from Russia. In September 2021, the Hungarian company MVM entered into two long-term contracts with Gazprom, which provided for the supply of a total of 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year through pipelines laid through Serbia and Austria, bypassing Ukraine. Since the use of the Nord Stream gas pipeline was suspended, an agreement was reached in October 2022 to increase the supply of Russian gas along the southern route - the TurkStream pipeline and its branch through Bulgaria and Serbia. In 2022, Hungary received 4.8 billion cubic meters of gas via this route.

