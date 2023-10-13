Hamas military wing announces it attacked IDF’s northern command with rocket strike

CAIRO, October 13. /TASS/. The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, a Hamas-affiliated military unit, said it launched a rocket attack on the Northern Command headqaurters of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Safed, near the Golan Heights.

"The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades attacked the headquarters of the Zionist command in the occupied Safed in northern [Israel] with the use of the Ayyash 250 rocket," Palestine radicals said in a statement on Telegram.

Earlier, sirens sounded in Israel’s northern areas. The IDF reported that one rocket fired from the Gaza Strip was intercepted over the country’s north.