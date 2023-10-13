Top CIS diplomats condemn hostage-taking in Israel-Palestine conflict — statement

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries have expressed their concern over the latest escalation between Palestine and Israel as they resolutely condemned all manifestations of extremism, terrorism, hostage-taking or any indiscriminate use of force in hostilities in the Middle East.

In a joint statement, the top diplomats of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan said they "resolutely condemn any manifestations of extremism, terrorism, hostage-taking and other violence against civilians as well as any indiscriminate use of force in military operations."

Also, top CIS diplomats expressed their concern over a pending humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. They urged efforts "to provide necessary support, including food and fuel supplies as well as medical assistance, to everyone in need."

"The [CIS foreign] ministers <...> call on the sides to immediately stop hostilities, ensure a stable ceasefire and open humanitarian corridors to allow for a safe exit of civilians," the statement reads.