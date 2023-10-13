EU urges China to use its influence on Russia to resume grain deal

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has asked China to use its influence on Russia regarding the issue of resumption of the grain deal, according to a statement made at a joint press conference with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

"I asked China to use its influence on Russia to stop [the conflict in Ukraine] and make the grain deal be renewed," Borrell was quoted as saying by Reuters.

China has not provided any kind of direct military support to Russia until now, he added.