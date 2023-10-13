CIS leaders kick off session of Council of Heads of State

BISHKEK, October 13. /TASS/. CIS heads of state have opened a summit at the Ala Archa State Residence in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov whose country is chairing the CIS this year, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev are attending the summit.

It will involve both talks with a limited circle of delegates and meetings in the expanded format. Joint documents will be signed at the summit’s conclusion.