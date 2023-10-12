Israel's strikes on Syria violate its sovereignty — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Israel’s strikes on Syria grossly violate the republic's sovereignty and rules of international law, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"According to incoming information, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic on October 12. As a result of the attack, the runways at the Damascus and Aleppo international airports were damaged, causing them to suspend service. These actions by the Israeli side are a gross violation of the sovereignty of the SAR and the basic rules of international law," the ministry pointed out.