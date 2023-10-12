NATO begins implementing new military plans, alliance’s chief says

BRUSSELS, October 12. /TASS/. NATO is beginning to carry out its new military plans, including deploying troops to Russia’s border, the alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said following a NATO defense ministers meeting.

According to him, the NATO defense ministers "addressed our progress in strengthening NATO’s defenses." "At the Vilnius Summit (in July 2023 - TASS), we agreed the most robust defense plans since the Cold War. We are now taking the next steps. This means assigning the necessary forces, developing new capabilities, and adjusting our command and control structures," Stoltenberg specified.

Under its new defense plans, NATO intends to keep 300,000 troops in a constant state of readiness, along with eight battle groups stationed near Russia’s border, as well as ammunition, equipment and heavy weapons depots. In addition, the alliance is working to improve logistics efficiency to be able to rapidly deploy reinforcements to NATO’s eastern flank, particularly from the US and Canada.