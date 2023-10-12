Israel's chief of general staff warns Hezbollah against interfering in conflict

TEL AVIV, October 12. /TASS/. Hezbollah should not interfere in the conflict between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, Israeli Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi said.

"The Israel Defense Forces are responsible for the security of the country and its citizens. However, on Saturday [October 7], we failed to fulfill our obligations, and we will find out why this happened. <...> Regarding Hezbollah, I can only say to its supporters that I do not recommend interfering," Galei Zahal, or Army Radio, quoted him as saying.

"It was Yahya Sinwar (Hamas leader in Gaza - TASS) who decided to launch this attack. He and all members of his subordinate network <...> must realize that we will strike them and destroy this entire system," Halevi added.