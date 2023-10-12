Social media should not incite hatred around Israel-Palestine conflict — expert

SHANGHAI, October 12. /TASS/. Online media should be cautious and avoid spreading messages that incite hatred on both sides in the wake of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Zhang Runyu, an expert at the Institute of Politics and International Relations at the East China Normal University in Shanghai, told TASS.

"At present, the question of how to minimize harm to civilians and prevent further escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict requires joint efforts from the international community. At this moment, the international community, especially those on social media, should take a more humanitarian stance and exercise some human decency. The uncontrolled rush of hateful messages that are being disseminated, whether true or false on both sides, should be avoided. In this regard, major Internet companies should be held morally responsible," the expert believes.

According to him, the conflict is quite complex and its escalation continues, inevitably leading to an aggravation of the humanitarian crisis. "At present, it is very difficult to reduce the intensity of large-scale violent clashes between the two sides of the conflict. It is difficult to find a quick solution that both sides can accept," he summarized.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip.

Almost 1,200 Palestinians have been killed in clashes and strikes, while over 5,600 have suffered wounds, since the renewed outbreak of violence began. In Israel, more than 1,500 people have lost their lives and over 4,000 have been wounded. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a state of war readiness and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip.