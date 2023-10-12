No information on Ukrainian president’s visit to Israel — Israeli ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. There is no reliable information yet about a potential visit to Israel by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said at a press briefing.

"I don't know, I've only seen it [information about Zelensky's visit] in the media so far. We'll see," the diplomat said.

According to the ambassador, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky was the first high-ranking foreign official to visit Israel after the conflict in the Gaza Strip escalated. "He arrived yesterday, I think," Ben Zvi added. "Defense ministers from several countries have also arrived in Israel. Nobody from Russia has arrived yet. Nor has anyone traveled from Israel to Moscow.".