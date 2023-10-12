Risk exists of Hezbollah movement getting embroiled in conflict — Israeli envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The Lebanon-based militant Shia Islamic group Hezbollah ("Party of God" in Arabic - TASS) may get involved in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, but in this case the response would be harsh, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said at a press briefing.

"There is such a risk. I hope that Hezbollah and the Lebanese government realize that the response to such moves would be harsh, and would affect both Hezbollah and country’s infrastructure, disrupting the lives of all Lebanese citizens," the ambassador said in response to a relevant question.

"I hope they all realize that this is a threat for both sides," he added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian Hamas movement staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip as it has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Almost 1,200 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 5,900 others have suffered wounds. In Israel, about 1,500 people have lost their lives and roughly 4,000 have been wounded.