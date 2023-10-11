Kiev receives $1.15 bln from US through World Bunk fund

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Ukraine received a $1.15 billion grant from the US to cover state budget expenses through the World Bank fund, the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance announced.

"Today, on October 11, the national budget of Ukraine received a $1.15 billion grant from the United States of America through the World Bank donor fund," the Ministry said on its website.

The project aims to partially compensate for state budget expenses. According to the agency, foreign funding covers social and humanitarian areas, unrelated to issues of security and defense.

This year, Ukraine has already received $10.9 billion of direct budgetary support from the US via grants, the Ministry noted.