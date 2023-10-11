Israel’s coalition, opposition agree to form emergency Cabinet — TV

TEL AVIV, October 11. /TASS/. Representatives of the ruling coalition and parliamentary opposition in Israel have reached an agreement to form a national unity government amid the ongoing hostilities around the Gaza Strip, Israel's TV Channel 13 said on Wednesday.

According to the report, the emergency cabinet may be formed within five days. It is expected to include one of the opposition leaders, former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, while current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will retain their current seats.