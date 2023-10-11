Israel’s ground operation in Gaza may aim to liberate Hamas’ hostages — envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Freeing hostages may be one of the key missions of Israel’s planned ground offensive against radical Palestinian group Hamas, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said in an interview with the Kommersant daily newspaper.

On October 9, the Washington Post, citing US government sources, said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) may launch a large-scale ground offensive in the Gaza Strip against militants from the Palestinian radical movement Hamas in the next 24 to 48 hours.

"There are two goals. First of all, to completely destroy Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure to rule out the rocket strikes on Israel and invasion of our territory in the future. It is necessary to convey to Gaza residents that the best option for them is to live in peace and cooperation with Israel. After all, we were supplying them with electricity and water. Tens of thousands of people from Gaza worked in Israel and made quite a good living. They would like to continue doing so but Hamas destroyed their peaceful life. And the second goal of the operation is the liberation of hostages," he said.

Earlier, the Jerusalem Post said that various Palestinian groups had captured at least 130 hostages. Later, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that the Hamas militants had taken more than 100 people hostage.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged an attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. According to the latest official data, 950 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 5,000 have suffered wounds. In Israel, more than 1,000 people have lost their lives and over 2,900 have been wounded.

Hamas described its operation as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has declared a state of war readiness and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians.