Russia fails to get enough votes to be elected to UN HRC

UNITED NATIONS, October 10. /TASS/. Russia has received 83 votes of the 97 required for being elected to the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) for the period from 2024 to 2026, a TASS correspondent reports.

According to the results of voting at the UN General Assembly among the East European states Albania and Bulgaria were elected to the HRC. They received 123 votes and 160 votes respectively.

Brazil, Burundi, China, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, France, Ghana, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Malawi and the Netherlands were also elected to the HRC.

Russia was elected to the HRC in 2020 and stayed in it until April 2022, when the UN General Assembly suspended its membership due to the special military operation in Ukraine.