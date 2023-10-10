Rosatom prepares ZNPP resources for unforeseen situations

ST. PETERSBURG, October 10. /TASS/. The Rosatom State Corporation has prepared the forces and means of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in case of unforeseen situations, which, among other things, may be caused by the impact of various types of weapons, Sergey Natkha, the head of the Emergency Preparedness and Civil Protection Center at the St. Petersburg branch of Rosatom's Technical Academy, has told TASS.

"These are the mandatory prerequisites. The IAEA strictly sees to it all requirements regarding multiple redundancy protection are met. The fifth level is the emergency preparedness and response system. After all, the risk of unforeseen situations exists. Accordingly, the personnel involved are being prepared. As a rule, these personnel are recruited from the staff who currently operate the nuclear plant, or any facility that works within the Rosatom system. I have no doubts that in this sense there are appropriate forces and means in case of unforeseen situations, including those that may be caused by the impact of various types of weapons. The NPP’s personnel are ready for them," Natkha told TASS on the sidelines of the 17th international nuclear forum Safety of Nuclear Technologies: Emergency Preparedness and Response.

The 17th international nuclear forum Safety of Nuclear Technologies: Emergency Preparedness and Response is being held in St. Petersburg on October 9-13. This year's event has gathered about 170 representatives of nuclear power industry from different countries.