Israel’s blockade of Gaza Strip requires urgent intervention by world community — Abbas

CAIRO, October 10. /TASS/. The blockade of the Gaza Strip, which was announced by Israel, is a crime against humanity and requires urgent intervention by the international community, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call.

"Cutting off the enclave's access to water, electricity and food is a crime against humanity and requires international intervention to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe," Abbas was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.

The Palestinian president thanked Erdogan for his country's "firm stance in support of the Palestinian cause." Erdogan said that "Turkey is making every effort and establishing contacts with all international and regional parties to stop the ongoing escalation," the statement said.

Israeli Defense Ministry Yoav Gallant earlier said he ordered the complete siege of Gaza. According to Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz, the supply of electricity and fuel was interrupted on Sunday, while water supplies are set to be cut off on Monday.

The Palestinian National Economy Ministry said Palestine has enough food to last eight 8 months.