Israel declares unprecedented call-up due to hostilities around Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. The Israeli army has called up 300,000 reservists to its ranks in 48 hours in connection with the outbreak of hostilities around the Gaza Strip, the army’s spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

Rear Admiral Hagari also informed that the Israeli military had regained control over areas in the south of the country near the border with the Gaza Strip, where militants of the radical Palestinian organization Hamas penetrated on October 7. According to him, the Israeli army is now moving to offensive action in its Iron Swords operation, the ultimate goal of which is the complete destruction of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Israel came under missile attack from the Gaza Strip on the morning of October 7. Simultaneously, several groups of Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement infiltrated the Jewish state. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced they was launching Operation Iron Swords in retaliation for the attack launched from the Palestinian exclave. Hamas Politburo Head Ismail Haniyeh described the Palestinian operation as a response to aggressive actions by the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. In turn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country is at war, that it will win and that Hamas will pay a huge cost for the attack.