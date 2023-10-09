Israeli defense minister announces start of total blockade of Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. Israel is imposing a total blockade on the Gaza Strip, cutting food, fuel and electricity supplies, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

"I have handed down instructions and Gaza will be under a total blockade. There will be no electricity, food and fuel. We are fighting against barbarians and we will respond appropriately," he said following an operational meeting, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry’s press service.

Earlier on Monday, Daniel Hagari, top Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman, said that the Israeli military had regained control of those settlements along the Gaza border where militants from the radical Palestinian organization Hamas had infiltrated on October 7. According to the spokesman, the IDF is now moving to an offensive phase in Operation Iron Swords, with the ultimate goal of completely wiping out the Hamas presence in the Gaza Strip.

Israel came under missile attack from the Gaza Strip on the morning of October 7. Simultaneously, several groups of Hamas militants infiltrated the Jewish state, engaging in fighting with Israeli forces. The IDF declared a state of readiness for war and launched retaliatory actions dubbed Operation Iron Swords. Hamas Politburo Head Ismail Haniyeh described the Palestinian operation as a response to aggressive actions by the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in turn, stated that his country was at war but would win, pledging that Hamas would "pay a price like they have never known before" for the attack.