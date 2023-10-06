Trump says ready to become short-term speaker of US House of Representatives

NEW YORK, October 6. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump said he was ready to become the speaker of the US House of Representatives for a short term while his fellow party members are trying to agree on who should take on the post.

"They have asked me if I would take it for a short period of time for the party, until they come to a conclusion — I’m not doing it because I want to — I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision," Trump was quoted as saying by Fox News.

The former president said he was ready to hold the post for 30, 60 or 90 days, adding that he was focusing on his presidential campaign at the moment.

Earlier, the Politico newspaper reported that Trump was considering a visit to Washington next week where he is open to pitching himself as a speaker candidate. The report says that the scenario is unlikely, because the House has never elected a speaker who wasn’t a member of Congress, though it is not technically a constitutional requirement.

The House of Representatives of the US Congress voted on October 3 to remove from the post its Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a member of the Republican Party. It was the first removal of the House of Representatives speaker in the entire US history. Patrick McHenry, the representative for North Carolina's 10th congressional district, will be the acting speaker until a new one is elected.