Yerevan slams UN delegation’s statement on Karabakh visit as 'extremely biased'

YEREVAN, October 5. /TASS/. The statement released by the United Nations delegation after its visit to Nagorno-Karabakh on October 2 is "extremely biased," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

"First of all, the thing to note is that the October 2 visit by a delegation led by the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan cannot be viewed as a fact-finding mission as it was very different from what Armenia and the international community had expected. Moreover, the delegation made the visit only after the indigenous Armenian population had left Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of ethnic cleansing," the ministry emphasized.

"The press release is extremely biased as it fails to reflect the situation on the ground and mention numerous fatalities and casualties caused by Azerbaijan’s large-scale offensive; attacks on civilian infrastructure facilities; the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, which has lasted for over nine months; and the humanitarian crisis that all this created; as well as [instances of] Azerbaijani intelligence agencies kidnapping people from an illegal checkpoint set up near the Akari Bridge and other incidents that our international partners are aware of," the Armenian Foreign Ministry elaborated.