International meeting on Ukraine may be held in Turkey in October

NEW YORK, October 5. /TASS/. Ankara plans to host an international meeting by late October, which will be aimed at finding the solution to the Ukraine conflict, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

According to the sources, national security advisors from a wide range of countries, including US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, will travel to Istanbul for talks. Russia has not been invited to the meeting, and it is still unknown if China will send its representative, the sources said.

On the agenda is Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s peace plan and Kiev’s intention to hold a global summit this year to discuss this initiative.

The Istanbul talks will be a third meeting, following the negotiations held in Denmark in June and in Saudi Arabia in August.