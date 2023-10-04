Germany doesn’t plan to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine in foreseeable future — report

BERLIN, October 4. /TASS/. Germany doesn’t plan to send its long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine in the foreseeable future, the Bild newspaper reported, citing sources in the German and Ukrainian government.

Berlin has not yet formally notified Kiev about the decision to deny its request for the missiles, but has made it clear internally that deliveries won’t happen for the time being, the newspaper said. This way, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz leaves the option open for the future, but its likelihood is extremely low, Bild said.

Germany, however, signaled to the Ukrainian government it wanted to do everything it could to further strengthen Ukrainian air defenses and possibly supply additional Patriot anti-missiles, according to the report.

The newspaper said Berlin fears that Taurus missiles, if supplied to Ukraine, could be used to hit the Crimean Bridge.