Turkey’s top officials hold meeting on security in Ankara

ANKARA, October 4. /TASS/. The heads of Turkey’s security structures and Foreign Ministry have convened at the Ministry of National Defense in Ankara for a meeting on security issues.

The TRT TV channel reports that the meeting is of the utmost importance, reiterating that on October 1 in Ankara, a terror attack was carried out by the militants from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is outlawed in Turkey.

The meeting is attended by Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Chief of General Staff Metin Gurak and Director of the National Intelligence Organization of Turkey Ibrahim Kalin.