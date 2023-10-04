Baku accuses Yerevan of hindering reintegration of Karabakh Armenians into Azerbaijan

BAKU, October 4. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s State Service of Special Communication and Information Security has accused Armenia of hindering the process of reintegrating Karabakh Armenians into Azerbaijan by blocking access to a relevant Internet portal.

"In order to ensure the reintegration of Armenians from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Region, the State Migration Service has launched the reintegration.gov.az portal with access ensured both for those Armenians residing in the Karabakh Region and those who have left for Armenia. <...> As a result of the monitoring conducted by the State Service, it was discovered that the reintegration.gov.az portal had been blocked by Armenian Internet providers," the agency said in a statement.

It noted that in order to ensure access to the portal from Armenian territory, the domain’s actual IP address was hidden by the agency’s specialists, which helped in circumventing the block and restoring access to the online resource from Armenian territory.

The statement also stressed that, over recent days, cyberattacks on Azerbaijani government websites have increased, including on the portal for the reintegration of the Armenian population since its inception.

"As a result of preventive measures taken, the reliable protection and uninterrupted operation of all information resources connected to the AzStateNet network have been ensured," the statement said.

The portal for the reintegration of Karabakh’s Armenian residents was launched on September 28.