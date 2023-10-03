Belarusian President to discuss railway shipments to St. Petersburg with Putin

MINSK, October 3. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said he had tasked the government to prepare papers on the project of a railway branch line to St. Petersburg before his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in October.

"I requested Deputy Prime Minister [Anatoly] Sivak and Prime Minister [Roman Golovchenko] to have prepared, so to say, presentation materials on all the bottlenecks in the direction of St. Petersburg - the railway, by my meeting with the President of Russia in the near time," Lukashenko said, cited by the BelTA news agency.

The opportunity of implementing two new large-scale projects has been recently discussed with the President of Russia, one of which is related to the railway branch line from Belarus to St. Petersburg, Lukashenko said.

Railway supplies are a bottleneck in the environment of sanctions when exporting goods, the Belarusian head of state said.