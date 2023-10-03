Finland to provide another military aid package to Ukraine, top diplomat says

STOCKHOLM, October 3. /TASS/. Helsinki plans to provide another military aid package to Kiev, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said.

"Finland has contributed almost two bln euros to Ukraine. Our next defense materiel package is under preparation," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Valtonen added that "Finland and the EU will support Ukraine for as long as needed."

Kiev has already received almost two bln euros worth of assistance from Helsinki, including about 1.3 bln euros in military aid.