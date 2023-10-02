Thousands of households without power after lightning strike, powerful explosion in Oxford

LONDON, October 2. /TASS/. Oxford residents report a powerful explosion that occurred northwest of the city during a thunderstorm. According to The Mirror, at least one thousand households were left without electricity after the explosion.

Videos posted on social media show a glow of a strong fire. There are reports of numerous firefighting and police vehicles moving to the incident sit.

According to the police, the explosion was caused by a lighting strike which hit gas canisters stored in an industrial area. No one was injured in the incident, the police say.

Local residents are urged to stay home, shut their windows and not to approach the fire.