23 out of 27 EU foreign ministers attend EU top diplomats’ meeting in Kiev — CNN

NEW YORK, October 2. /TASS/. Only 23 EU foreign ministers came to Kiev for the informal meeting of the EU Council at the level of top diplomats, officials of lower rank from four countries arrived in the Ukrainian capital, CNN reported.

Sweden and Latvia were represented by state secretaries. Poland sent a deputy minister, and Hungary was represented by a deputy state secretary, the channel pointed out.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell officially confirmed the holding of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kiev on October 2. Borrel said that the Ukrainian capital will host "the first meeting of all 27 countries outside the EU." He warned that no practical results should be expected.