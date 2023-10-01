Relocation of refugees from Karabakh to Armenia close to end — press secretary

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. The intensity of the involuntary resettlers’ traffic from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia has declined over the last day and the process is close to the end, press secretary to the Armenian Prime Minister Nazeli Bagdasaryan said at a briefing.

"The relocation intensity of involuntary resettlers from Karabakh to Armenia has lowered over the last day; it is approaching its logical end. The last ones among those that wanted to relocate to Armenia are doing it now. At the moment, 100,514 involuntary resettlers moved to Armenia. The incremental growth is minimal, compared to prior data," the press secretary said.